A MAN has been caught with child sex abuse and bestiality images.

Michael Neye-Williams from Newport admitted possession of indecent images of children as well as possession of an extreme pornographic image involving an animal.

He had one category A and B and 14 category C indecent images of children.

Neye-Williams' offences were committed between 2017 and 2021, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

Prosecutor David Thomas said: “The defendant was of clean character prior to his guilty pleas today.

“Digital devices were seized from his premises.

“The starting point for possession of indecent images of children is 26 weeks custody with a range of up to three years.

“This case should be committed to the crown court for sentence.”

Paul Morris, representing Neye-Williams, asked for a pre-sentence report for his client and the case was adjourned to February 16.

The 34-year-old defendant, of Birch Grove, Llanmartin, was told by magistrates he would have to register as a sex offender within three days.

Neye-Williams was granted bail.