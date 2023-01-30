A MAN bit a police officer after he crashed his car into a tree and a lamppost last Christmas.

Jay Hopkins, 20, sank his teeth into the constable’s hand with his lawyer claiming police had tried to place his client in a chokehold.

The defendant was caught with a knife and a small amount of cannabis and failed to provide a specimen when suspected of driving under the influence.

David Thomas, prosecuting, told Newport Magistrates’ Court: “He was driving a Renault Clio on the A467 in Abercarn when he crashed into a tree and a lamppost.

“He walked away from the vehicle but the police arrived and spoke to him.

“The defendant was initially fully cooperative with them and was searched.

“Offices found a Stanley knife and a small amount of drugs.”

Mr Thomas added: “He was cooperative until his girlfriend appeared on the scene.

“The defendant then bites a police officer on the hand.”

The court was told Hopkins had lost control when his partner told the police about his “mental health difficulties”.

Nathan Jones, representing Hopkins, told magistrates: “The defendant said they had tried to place him in a chokehold.”

His lawyer added: “He is a man of previous clean character and is supported in court today by him mum and dad.”

Hopkins, of Pioneer Terrace, Cwmfelinfach, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker, possession of a bladed article in a public place, possession of cannabis and failing to provide a specimen.

The offences took place on December 27, 2022.

His case was adjourned to take place at Newport Magistrates’ Court on February 16.

Hopkins was made the subject of an interim driving ban and warned he could be facing a custodial sentence.

The defendant was granted unconditional bail.