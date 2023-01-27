POLICE have appealed to the public for help to track down a convicted criminal and return her to prison.

Stephanie Jones was jailed for three years in June 2021 after she attacked an elderly man in his own home, leaving him “traumatised” and in fear of his life.

At the time of sentencing, Cardiff Crown Court heard Jones, 43, “targeted” her 77-year-old victim because she knew he was vulnerable and lived on his own.

The court heard how the pensioner was confronted by the defendant, who went into his flat uninvited and began asking him for cash, when he had been expecting a neighbour who helps him with his shopping.

"The victim felt her reaching into his coat pocked and she took his wallet," prosecutor Tom Roberts said at the time.

“He shouted to neighbours for help and he was frightened for his life at this stage and became very distressed.

“The defendant took £30 from the wallet before she threw it on the floor.”

Jones, from Rhymney, who admitted one charge of robbery, was jailed for 36 months but was released on December 5 last year.

She has now been recalled to prison after breaching her licence conditions.

If you can help track her down, contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting 2200411317.

Alternatively, send the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.