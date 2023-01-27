WORK to excavate and repair a large sinkhole in Chepstow town centre have been completed, Welsh Water have confirmed.

In a statement, released yesterday evening, Welsh Water thanked residents for their patience while the road was closed.

The hole opened up in the centre of Welsh Street, on Wednesday, January 11.

Work to fix it had initially been delayed, but got under way on January 19.

Welsh Street, near the centre of Chepstow, was closed to traffic for the duration of the work.

“The work on Welsh Street has been completed and the road reopened," a Welsh Water spokesperson said in a statement.

"Once, again we apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused.

"We always agree any traffic management measures with the local highway authority in advance and always appreciate people’s patience while we complete the work as quickly as possible."