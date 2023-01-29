Here is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Mr President - one year old, male, French Bulldog. Mr President is a very confident boy who is super bouncy and full of energy! He is a confident boy who loves people, loves to play with toys and is super friendly! He can already walk on a lead but does need some training with this to walk politely beside you. Mr President could easily be an only dog in his new home as long as his adopters were around most of the time. We would consider homing him with older dogy savvy children, but wouldn't home him with small children as he may accidentally knock them over as he is so bouncy and energetic. He will need an active home with someone who is familiar with the breed.

Toby - 14 years old, male, Bichon Frise. Toby originally came to us as a puppy but unfortunately his owner has become unwell and there was no one to look after him. Although his little heart is broken, he is the most affectionate and well-mannered boy who really deserves to be back in a home as soon as possible. perfect home to heal his broken heart and make his days happy and bright once more. Toby is looking for a very loving, calm, gentle and quiet home where his can spend the rest of his days surrounded by love and home comforts. He seems to be very hard of hearing, has cataracts which limit his vision and some warts but this is to be expected due to his golden age. We believe he may have some heart problems and also testicular cancer and our vet will take a look at this.

Dingle - six months old, female, Shih Tzu Cross. Dingle is a pretty girl who has come to us with her siblings as an unsold litter. She is very waggy and playful with her kennel friends but quite worried on her own so would really like to have another kind dog in her new home to be her friend.

Vancouver - four months old, male, German Shepherd. Vancouver is a very forward going young GSD who has come to us from a breeder. He can walk on a lead but does need a little encouragement. Vancouver will need a very experienced home as we believe he has been bred from "working lines" who tend to need more stimulation and an experienced handler. Vancouver is a typical boisterous pup who could be homed with a similar sized or larger dog or would be happy to be an only dog.

Clint - three years old, male, Labrador. Clint is a handsome, happy and super friendly boy who has come to us from a breeder. He is happy to be approached, loves attention and already knows how to walk on a lead. Clint has always lived with other dogs so we think he would be happiest in a home where there is at least one other and this will help him settle in home life much quicker however we will assess him further while he's here to see if we think he might be able to be an only dog.