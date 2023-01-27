- Every school apart from one will close in a Gwent town next week as thousand of teachers go on strike.
- Schools across Gwent are announcing whether they will close on next Wednesday's industrial action day.
- Newport council said schools in Newport have been asked to inform them by the end of the day whether they will close.
- NEU, the biggest education union are also planning to strike on February 1, February 14, March 15, and March 16.
