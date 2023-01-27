A DRUG dealer known as “Scottish” was jailed for more than five years after he was caught supplying heroin for the third time.

David McPaul, 41, from Ebbw Vale was arrested when detectives found mobile phone messages sent to him from a user called “Sneaky Sneaky” asking for drugs.

David Pugh, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court he had come to the attention of Gwent Police’s serious organised crime unit last year.

They were investigating another defendant linked to McPaul, the latter of whom was trafficking both heroin and cocaine.

Mr Pugh said: “Sneaky Sneaky had messaged Scottish to ask, ‘Got any flake?’”

After McPaul’s house was raided and he was arrested, he gave a no comment interview when questioned by the police.

The defendant, of Bron Y De, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

He also admitted simple possession of cannabis.

The defendant has seven previous convictions for eight offences.

McPaul had been jailed at Forfar Sheriff Court in 2005 for supplying heroin.

He was sent to prison again four years later at the same court for being concerned in the supply of the class A drug.

Peter Donnison, representing McPaul, said his client was a single parent looking after his adopted son whose mother had passed away.

The defendant started to use heroin recently to help him cope with the pain of a condition he was suffering from.

He began to deal the class A drug to help him pay for his own habit.

Mr Donnison added that the drug traffic convictions from Scotland were “of some age”.

The judge, Recorder Sean Bradley, told McPaul: “This is your third conviction for drug supply offences so the minimum sentencing provisions apply.

“You became addicted to drugs again.

“You were street dealing here and playing a significant role.”

The defendant was jailed for five years and six months and told he would serve half of that sentence in prison before being released on licence.

He must also pay a £228 victim surcharge.