A popular Gwent restaurant and deli has announced they are set to open today under a new name but still have ‘bitter feelings’ after their tenure came to a sudden end.

The Gate Llanfrechfa will now be known as El Gordo’s Seafood and Grill. Last week the restaurant announced they were moving on from their current venue due to their tenancy coming to a sudden end due to a dispute the manager 'wouldn't go into.'

Calling it a ‘new era’ El Gordo’s will open at 5pm today on Ponthir Road, Caerleon.

Outside The Gate in Llanfrechfa (Image: Newsquest)

Outside The Gate in Llanfrechfa. Picture: Newsquest

In an Instagram post El Gordo’s said: “We’ve heard that the Old Stuffed Dormouse is being transformed into a new fresh fish and seafood grill restaurant.

“With steaks cut to your chosen size on the butchers station, a fresh display of the day's fresh fish and seafood shown at your table, fish filleted for you tableside.

“We are feeling more positive about the future and the new restaurant.

“We still have bitter feelings about what’s happened but need to focus and work hard these next few days to get El Gordo’s up and running.

“Thank you to all our true friends and lovely customers who have helped and stuck by us.”

The site was previously occupied by The Stuffed Dormouse formerly known as The Roman Lodge.

El Gordo's new site (Image: Street View)

El Gordo's new site. Picture: Street View

The Stuffed Dormouse was known for its Sunday lunches and owned by Simone Ansen.

Old signage has been taken down and replaced with the new restaurant’s logo.

El Gordo’s issued a post alerting customers that all previous bookings with The Gate are cancelled and this restaurant ‘will have a new way of doing things.’

In an Instagram post El Gordo’s said: “Could we please remind everyone this is a new restaurant with a new way of doing things.

“We are not The Gate anymore so the menu will be different.”