SPECTACULAR pictures of the morning sky above Newport today have captured what appears to be an object shooting through the Earth's atmosphere.

The pictures, taken by Steph Phillips, were shared in the South Wales Argus Camera Club this morning.

They show a small object shooting through the sky followed by a bright trail.

In the post, which was reported to the group by another member for being 'false news' amid numerous claims it was 'just a plane', Ms Phillips said: "Didn't have time to get my tripod and I was too excited."

Despite the 'false news' report, the Argus has spoken to the Cardiff Astronomical Society who have said the fireball is a small asteroid or meteorite called a 'bolide'.

However, those concerned it could be the Asteroid 2023 BU reported nationally to be passing close to Earth should rest easy.

Dr Jane Clark of Cardiff Astronomical Society explained that the fireball was "probably caused by a meteorite somewhere between a grain of sand and a pebble in size".

"Technically this is a tiny asteroid," she said, stressing that it was "almost certainly unrelated to the asteroid in the news [Asteroid 2023 BU] at the moment".

Dr Clark said that fireballs like the one captured by Ms Phillips are "not that rare".

"The technical term for fireballs caused by meteorites is ‘bolides’."

Dr Clark said that official confirmation of the bolide's size could be undertaken by the CAS' meteor camera.

However, "the guy who operates it is in the Arctic looking at the Northern lights at the moment," she said.