Could you rehome these two male guinea pigs which are currently being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary near Ponthir.

Spud was born in May 2022 while Bear, who is all black, was born in December of the same year.

A spokesman for the charity said the two must be rehomed together as they are a bonded pair.

The spokesman said: "Spud and Bear came into us on December 27, 2022. Bear is the more confident of the two and does not mind being handled but Spud can be a little wary and will require a lot of socialisation in order to form a bond with a human."

There is no age cap for children in a potential new home and the two could also potentially live with other guinea pigs.

There must also be access to an outdoor/grassy area in the spring/summer months.

For more details go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/ .