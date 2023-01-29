A MUM from Newport has urged the city council to urgently rethink proposals to slash services for children with complex needs.

Kate Dixon’s non-verbal son uses a wheelchair and has epilepsy, sensory issues and “challenging” behaviour.

Hers is one of the families who use the Oaklands respite centre, a place where children are cared for by specialist staff, giving their parents a break from caring duties.

But in its draft budget, Newport City Council has proposed roughly halving Oaklands’ opening hours – a move families fear will increase waiting lists and put even more pressure on them at home.

“Being a parent of a disabled child can be rewarding but the reality is, it’s exhausting,” Mrs Dixon told the Argus. “Not only is it mentally exhausting, it is also physically exhausting.”

She added: “Parents and carers need time to mentally and physically recover. We have to use this time to sleep more than two or three hours a night, go to a supermarket, collect medication, spend quality time with siblings, catch up on paperwork – everyday things.”

The proposed cuts to Oaklands’ services would be like severing a “lifeline” for her family and others like it, Mrs Dixon explained, adding there were already “long waiting lists” and warning “without these specialist services like Oaklands, parents and carers cannot recover”.

“These services should be doubling, not disappearing,” she said.

Mrs Dixon also suggested the council, by making quick savings now, could end up spending more if families were unable to access Oaklands.

“To drastically cut the service and risk future closure will not save Newport council money,” she said. “Crisis care will be needed. It is very short-sighted, poor money management from the people making these decisions.”

Kate Dixon said services for children like her son (pictured) 'should be doubling, not disappearing'. (Image: Kate Dixon)

Sadly, Mrs Dixon said she was already aware of other families who feared their children would end up in care if services were cut further.

“This is not the outcome any of us parents or carers want,” she added.

“I must stress to people who are not aware of Oaklands, this is not a holiday,” Mrs Dixon said. “The short time our children spend at Oaklands provides peace of mind they’re safe and cared for by dedicated staff.

“Our children are our world, we access Oaklands because we want to give our children the best of us. Without any rest or support, it’s not possible or it’s not safe.”

A consultation on the draft proposals runs until February 2. You can respond to the document on the council website.

A Newport council spokesperson said previously it was “facing a major financial challenge with a budget gap next year of £27.6 million [and] there is increased demand for services and increased pressure because of rising costs”.