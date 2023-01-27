An NHS Trust has been fined £800,000 after admitting to failing to care for a mother and her baby, who died minutes after being born.

Wynter Sophia Andrews died on September 15, 2019, 23 minutes after being born by emergency Caesarean section, in the arms of her parents, Sarah and Gary Andrews.

It is the first time the trust has ever been criminally prosecuted.

The Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust admitted two counts relating to failures in both Wynter’s and Mrs Andrews’ care at a hearing on Wednesday.

Sarah and Gary Andrews arrive at Nottingham Magistrates' Court (Image: PA)

Sentencing the trust on Friday at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, District Judge Grace Leong said: “The catalogue of failings and errors exposed Mrs Andrews and her baby to a significant risk of harm which was avoidable, and such errors ultimately resulted in the death of Wynter and post-traumatic stress for Mrs Andrews and Mr Andrews.

“My assessment is that the level of culpability is high, where offences on Wynter and Mrs Andrews are concerned.

“There were systems in place, but there were so many procedures and practices where guidance was not followed or adhered to or implemented.”

District Judge Leong added that the “systematic failures” were “more than sufficient” to cause harm to Wynter and her mother.

However, she said she was “acutely aware” that any fine would have to be paid out of public funds which would otherwise be spent on patient care.

She added: “In giving the trust full credit for its early guilty pleas, the fine will be £800,000. The trust will also pay a victim surcharge of £181.

“The costs of the prosecution are reasonable and proportionate to the fine. In such circumstances, it is reasonable to direct that all prosecution trusts are met by the trust.”

The prosecution costs amount to £13,668.65, with Bernard Thorogood, mitigating on behalf of the trust, asking for two years to pay the sum.