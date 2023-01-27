FOOTAGE has been released of murderer Rebecca Press and her victim walking to the pub together hours before Press’ fatal attack.

Press, 31, was jailed for a minimum of 20 years after admitting to the murder of her mum’s friend and neighbour Richard Marc Ash – known by Marc – in the early hours of Sunday, July 17.

Press and her mum had been drinking at her mum’s home in New Tredegar throughout the Saturday, with Mr Ash joining them later on.

Press had taken four Valium pills that morning, and continued drinking despite her mother asking her to stop.

Later, when Press said she was going to the pub, Mr Ash joined her.

CCTV footage released by the Crown Prosecution Service shows the pair walking to the pub at around 9.20pm, as well as walking together later on at around 11.40pm.

The court heard that Press was in good spirits as they went to the New Tredegar Rugby Club and the Dynevor Arms. However her mood changed after she got locked in a toilet cubicle, likely due to a faulty lock.

Mr Ash left the premises and returned back to the address on Long Row early and began watching a film with Press’ mum.

After Press returned home, her brother arrived, and the two got into a row in the living room over who her ex-boyfriend was now seeing. Mr Ash called the police saying it was “kicking off”.

Press then went into the kitchen to find a knife and began threatening her brother with it, before she stabbed Mr Ash – who was attempting to calm them – with a single blow to the chest.

Rebecca Press has been jailed for life, and will serve a minimum of 20 years. (Image: Gwent Police)

She then went into the room her mum was in and said: “I’ve stabbed your f****** best friend”.

Paramedics arrived, but nothing could be done to save Mr Ash, 57, who was declared dead at around 2am.

The court heard Press later left her ex-boyfriend Ashley Allen a voicemail message saying: “Ash, it’s really bad. It’s really f****** bad. I’ve just stabbed someone and killed them.

“I’ve just murdered someone.”

Press had left the address, and was walking back when she was spotted by officers and was arrested – although she feigned ignorance about the murder.

Body-worn camera footage from officers shows Gavin Press saying: “My sister was having a go at Marc.

“Marc just told her, he said ‘Listen, why are you speaking to me like that for? I took you and your mother out earlier and had a nice day’.”

On Thursday, Press – of Second Avenue in Trecenydd, Caerphilly – was told she would serve a minimum of 20 years in prison as she was jailed for life for murder.

Paying tribute to him, Mr Ash’s parents described him as “a quiet, gentle, loving, generous person”.

“We have been devastated,” they said. “To say we are missing him would be a great understatement.

“Nothing will bring back our ray of sunshine. We’re absolutely heart-broken.”