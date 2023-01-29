A son has voiced his concern over his dad’s grave being constantly vandalised.

Paul Davies’ dad was buried at Brithdir cemetery, Caerphilly, in 2020 and since then Mr Davies has found that items have been either stolen or damaged.

Calling these actions ‘the lowest of the low’ Mr Davies has found items that were laid next to his father’s grave snapped in half and Christmas lights and flowers were stolen.

Mr Davies said: “His grave has been targeted by a thieves and vandals.

“In 2021 I had placed Christmas lights on the grave and when I came back to the grave to put some flowers down, those lights were then taken from the grave.

Paul Davies outside Brithdir cemetery, Caerphilly (Image: Paul Davies)

“I then placed a garden flame next to the grave and when I came back to it at Christmas 2022, the flame had been broken or snapped in half.

“One half had been put back in the ground, but this flame did not work afterwards.

“On January 18th, 2023, I went to check my dad’s grave for any other damage and noticed that the lights on the Christmas wreath that I had placed there in December had been switched off.

“The lights had to be physically switched because the switch is held within a plastic casing in a bag underneath the wreath.”

To Mr Davies’ horror his grandmother’s grave is now being targeted.

Mr Davies said: “I visited the cemetery again shortly before Christmas 2022 and discovered that the flowers I had placed on my grandmother’s grave had then been taken away only 4 days after they had been place in the pot.

“I find this behaviour abhorrent and to desecrate someone's graves is the lowest of the low. There have been many incidents at my dad’s grave and now my grandmothers flowers have been taken away- its worrying.

“I want people to be aware of this and look out for any similar behaviour that might be going on at Brithdir cemetery.

“This might be a wider problem. I do not want other people to experience this whilst they are paying their respects to loved ones.”