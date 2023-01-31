This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,000 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

A goldfinch spotted in Blackwood by Lyn Dury

A nuthatch seen in Caerphilly. Picture: Adam Jones

A dunnock waiting for more food in Rogerstone. Picture: Racheal O'Leary

Photographer Hannah Davies said: "This little fella was very friendly after flying into our window. He sat in my hands for five minutes until he eventually flew off."

A goldcrest in the tree in a front garden in New Inn. Picture: Paul Coombes

Photographer Catherine Mayo said: "A little blue tit I rescued in my garden. I took it in late at night and got up at 3am and waited for mum and dad to return and they did. Here he is sitting waiting for mum and dad to come back."

A sparrowhawk in a Caldicot garden. Picture: Terry Winter

Sparrows queueing for the feeder. Picture: Sharon Smith

Photographer Rowles Annette Natalie said: "This will always be a great favorite of mine. It was taken in 2020, September time. It shows the love they have for each other. I've not seen a woodpecker in garden since."

A little robin in the back garden. Picture: Nathan Edwards