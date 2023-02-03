STAFF at a nursery in Newport are toasting their success following an outstanding inspection report.

An Estyn team visited Archway Court Nursery, in Caerleon Road, in November and has just published its findings.

Its inspectors found children who were "happy, excited and ready to play" and staff who have created "a welcoming atmosphere where all feel valued".

Archway manager Chloe Yates said the inspectors' findings "filled me with so much pride", and Estyn will now use the nursery as a case study from which other centres can learn lessons.

The inspection agency said children at Archway were "enthusiastic and active", develop their independence skills well, and have "a strong voice".

Older children show "enjoyment and enthusiasm" when learning and "develop a strong interest and curiosity about their environment".

Young learners at Archway Court Nursery in Newport. (Image: Archway Court Nursery)

Staff at Archway have "a sound understanding" of how to keep children safe and "provide good quality care for children".

They "know the children well and have a clear understanding of their individual needs", within a "nurturing and caring environment where the needs of the children come first".

Learning activities are "engaging and interesting", and there are "plenty of purposeful opportunities for children to develop their curiosity".

Inspectors also noted the "secure" premises, which were "clean and well-maintained".

Leaders at Archway promote "a positive and caring ethos where staff, children and families are supported well", they added.

There are "strong" links with parents, who "greatly value the regular communication and daily contact".

The outdoor play area at Archway Court Nursery in Newport. (Image: Archway Court Nursery)

For Ms Yates and her colleagues, the inspectors' glowing report is yet another reason to cheer at Archway, which celebrates 30 years in business this year.

The nursery, set up and still owned by her grandparents, was designed to be "an extension from home to all our families", she told the Argus.

Ms Yates, 32, said it was "a huge honour" for the nursery to be chosen as a positive case study for other centres, and she was especially pleased the inspectors appreciated "how well the nursery has embraced and embedded the new Curriculum for Wales and how much the staff love working for the setting".

She added: "Hearing the comments from the inspectors filled our family with such pride for what we have achieved with the support of our team.

"The comments are a true reflection of our practice and how dedicated and passionate all our team are."