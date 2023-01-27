THE police are investigating the death of a lorry driver following a head-on crash last summer.

Gary Rees is a Caerphilly legend who died suddenly at home following a serious crash.

The Lorry driver, 55, was badly hurt in a head-on lorry crash in Oakdale on July 4 with Mariusz Korkosz, who was driving on the wrong side of the road when he ploughed into Mr Rees on the B4251 between Oakdale and Crumlin.

Korkosz claimed he had a coughing fit at the time, which was rejected at Newport Magistrates’ Court. He was jailed for 20 weeks and banned from driving for 24 months and 70 days.

The much-loved Caerphilly man was taken to hospital and was able to leave the following day. He appeared to be recovering however the father of two died suddenly on Wednesday, July 27, at his Caerphilly home.

Gary Rees died suddenly at his Caerphilly home (Image: Macauley Rees)

Following the road accident Gary sustained swelling in his skull and was awaiting a scan to show the damage to his right leg, Gwent Police said.

More than 100 mourners gathered for a balloon release at Morgan Jones Park to remember the popular member of the community after his death.

Speaking to the Argus in August Macauley Rees, Gary’s son, said: “We as a family are overwhelmed by the support from the community and everybody that knew Gary.

“We knew that he was loved but we just didn’t realise the scale as to which he was.

“Gary was a family man who adored his mother Audrey and loved her deeply.

“His brother Neil is a DIY guy but often called Gary in to help and they were always laughing.

“His sister Vickie was aways on hand to organise family get together and they enjoyed all social events together.

“He was an uncle to many and adored his nieces and nephews.”

Gary Rees was seriously injured in the crash and taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment (Image: CPS Wales)

Labelled a ‘gentle giant’ Gary left behind two sons Macauley and Jorge and his wife Hayley.

Gary had three step siblings: Collette, Alan and Loraine.

Speaking to the Argus Aber Valley FC said: “Gary was stepdad to our 2nd team Captain Shane Davies and dad to Macauley Rees who is a passionate supporter of our club.

“He was a genuine gentle giant with a massive heart, he will be missed by so many.”

After his death Aber Valley FC stood to remember Gary Rees (Image: Aber Valley FC)

After his death Aber Valley FC stood to remember Gary Rees. Picture: Aber Valley FC

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on Parkway, Pen-y-Fan Industrial Estate at around 12.30pm on Monday 4 July 2022.

“Officers attended to assist with traffic management and the collision involved two lorries.

“Personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, the Welsh Ambulance Service and the Welsh Air Ambulance also attended.

“At the time, a 55-year-old man from Caerphilly was taken to University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff for treatment.

"A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and later jailed for the offence.

“The 55-year-old man sadly died shortly after and further enquires are currently ongoing.”