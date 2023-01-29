Midwives across Gwent are set to go on an eight-hour strike next week amid claims of a growing crisis in Welsh Maternity services.

Members of the Royal College of Midwives working in the NHS in Wales, will take industrial strike action on February 7.

The strike comes a day after ambulance staff and nurses strike in a dispute over pay, the strike action will take place at 8am until 4pm.

The Royal College of Midwives have reassured the public that the safety of women will be the prime concern during any industrial action.

Julie Richards, the RCM’s Director for Wales, said: “There is a growing crisis in Welsh maternity services. We are losing midwives because they simply cannot sustain the incredible effort, they are having to make to ensure services are safe.

“They have also seen a decade and more of pay freezes and pay stagnation watching their pay packets significantly shrink with real terms pay cuts.

“To offer them a pay deal well below half of the rate of inflation is simply an insult that does a massive disservice to our maternity staff.

“Our members have made the decision to take industrial action after a great deal of thought and very reluctantly because their first concern is for the women, babies, and families they care for.

“However, they have been corralled into a dead end by Government and see no other option than take a stand for what they know is right for them, and most importantly for women.”

According to the union, midwives and maternity support workers will be on maternity units to ensure women in labour or those needing emergency care, receive the care they need.

A spokesperson for the Anuerian Health Board said: “Aneurin Bevan University Health Board Midwives and support workers who are members of the Royal College of Midwifery have voted to strike on the 7th February 2023.

“The safety of our patients is our main priority, and we’d like to reassure them that this will not affect the care provision for labour and emergency care.

“Any patients that will be affected will be contacted prior to the strike action, and anyone with concerns or queries should contact their midwife directly.”