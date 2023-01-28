COUNCILLORS are to make a decision on plans to address parking issues in the area around Newport’s Passport Office next week.

“Unregulated” parking and a lack of spaces has long been an issue at Mission Court – between the Passport Office and the Magistrates’ Court – and now plans have been put forward to convert a section of unused land into additional parking spaces.

The plans would see six to eight parking spaces constructed on the 179 square metre plot, along with electric charging points.

Evol, the company which leases the adjacent Lanyon House, has proposed to take the plot of land on a long-term lease – including the costs of the project.

A short-term lease would not be an option, a council report said, as the costs would be too high for to be justifiable for Evol if they were at risk of losing the land after a short period.

The report did not recommend the council took on the costs of building the car park, as it would not be guaranteed to recoup enough money to cover the initial outlay.

There was not considered to be any alternative uses for the land “due to its proximity to existing buildings”, the report added.

The council would receive £15,000 for the land.

The land in question is adjacent to where a number of cabins – or ‘homeless pods’ – are currently being housed. A council report this week admitted it was currently “unknown” how long these would remain there.

The report recommends councillors “declare the property surplus and dispose of the leasehold interest to a Evol to develop the small parcel of land into electric vehicle charging points and earn a capital receipt.”

The council’s chief financial officer said: “This report recommends the disposal of a parcel of land on a long term lease, in return for a premium of £15,000.

“The report highlights the fact that there is little alternative development potential for this land and that there would be no financial benefit for the council undertaking the development itself.

“In addition, the development of a small car park would present other benefits, namely the alleviation of existing car parking issues.”