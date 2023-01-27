Happy Valley has released a teaser first look at the series’ penultimate episode on Sunday.

A warning that spoilers for BBC’s Happy Valley are below.

In the spoiler video released on Friday’s episode of Lorraine, Ryan Cawood appears to be in danger as Catherine learns of Tommy Lee Royce’s escape.

During the 60 second clip, we see the aftermath of last week’s episode as Richard escorts his grandson Ryan through the train station.

BBC Happy Valley spoiler

‼️EP 5 Spoilers‼️



Lookout Point have just released a clip! 😱 Watch out Richard & Ryan. #HappyValley pic.twitter.com/V3mwwkQoeI — Sarah Lancashire (@QueenLancashire) January 27, 2023

Making a call to Ryan’s grandmother, Catherine, he tells her what Tommy has done.

Richard says: “He just climbed out the dock, this huge Perspex screen, he's like Spider-Man.

“Me and some others ran after him but he just like vanished into thin air."

As the pair move through the station, Ryan spots a member of the Knežević's gang, Matija, who had helped Tommy escape.

Ryan attempts to take a picture of Matija, who hears the phone camera and sees Ryan.

Ending his call, Matija menacingly says: “I’ll ring you back.”

Sally Wainwright’s hit drama follows Sgt Catherine Cawood as she battles against the dark underworld of the Calder Valley and ghosts of her past.

The gritty police drama returned on New Year’s Day for its final series after first gripping audiences in 2016.

Two episodes remain in the latest series of Happy Valley.

It continues on BBC One on Sunday at 9pm.