A TEENAGER biker who had been pulling wheelies nearly killed himself and a cyclist after ploughing into him on a busy dual carriageway.

Iestyn Lazenby was just 17 when he crashed into 78-year-old Phillip Thomas on Nantgarw Hill in Caerphilly after speeding and weaving in and out of traffic.

He and his victim were left with devastating injuries after the horror crash at just after 1.15pm on the afternoon of Thursday, April 28 last year.

Both men are “lucky to be alive”, Newport Crown Court was told.

The crash happened on the A468 at Nantgarw Hill at a time when the weather was fine and driving conditions good. Picture: Google

Mr Thomas spent six months in hospital after suffering broken ribs, a fractured pelvis, shoulder and leg as well as a ruptured spleen.

Lazenby lost his left arm below his elbow and he has sustained a brain injury.

Had Laura Camilleri, a nurse who happened to be at the scene, not administered CPR, the defendant might not be here today.

Mr Thomas was hit as he was crossing the dual carriage after getting off his bicycle and it was estimated that Lazenby was travelling at more than 70mph at the point of impact.

The defendant had been pulling wheelies just before the crash.

Jac Brown, prosecuting, said: “He was travelling at almost twice the speed limit.

“The defendant was described as riding the motorbike erratically and aggressively, revving his engine and weaving in and out of traffic

“A witness described him hitting the victim square on at the crossing and there was no sign of emergency braking.

“Mr Thomas is very lucky to be alive.

“He was a vulnerable road user as he was a cyclist.”

Lazenby, who has since turned 18, had not passed his driving test and held only a provisional licence.

His Kawasaki motorbike was in poor condition and he had no rear brakes.

In a victim impact statement, Mr Thomas described his experience as “devastating” but added he bore no malice towards Lazenby.

“I just want him to know how close we both came to a tragic end,” he said

“I know I’m lucky to be alive.

“I don’t think I will be able to walk comfortably ever again.

“But I do hope to get back on my bike one day.”

Lazenby, of Brookfield Avenue, Rhymney, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving with no insurance.

He had no previous convictions.

David Rees, representing him, said Lazenby now has the brain of “someone who is 50 to 60 years his senior”.

Judge Wayne Beard told the defendant: “Mr Thomas is a courageous individual and his lack of ill-will towards you speaks volumes to his character.

“Your offending is aggravated by the dangerous state of your vehicle.”

The defendant was sentenced to years in a young offender institution but that term was suspended for 18 months.

Lazenby was banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay a £187 victim surcharge.