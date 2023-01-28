A haberdashery store selling all your arts and crafts needs has opened in Caerphilly.

Owner of C 'n' K Haberdashery, Claire Mcgurk, said the opening has ‘surpassed all expectations.’

Located at 65 Bartlett Street, the store opened its doors in January 23. Previously the haberdashery shop was located in Caerphilly Indoor Market which closed this year after 100 years.

Claire in her new store (Image: Claire Mcgurk)

Claire in her new store. Picture: Claire Mcgurk

Ms Mcgurk said: “The shop opening supposed all expectations with both new and regular customers and a very warm welcome to the steet.

“It has has gone from strength to strength and unfortunately the indoor market was to close.

All your haberdashery needs (Image: Claire Mcgurk)

All your haberdashery needs. Picture: Claire Mcgurk

“Luckily with the help of Catherine from upmarket family butchers, we were able to secure our new premises.

“We opened as occupational therapy for myself and a few disabled friends to meet the community in Caerphilly indoor market 12 years ago.

Outside C 'n' K Haberdashery (Image: Claire Mcgurk)

Outside C 'n' K Haberdashery. Picture: Claire Mcgurk

“We are an all-round wool haberdashery shop who is willing where possible to supply the demand.”

The store is open Monday to Saturday from 9am-5.30pm.