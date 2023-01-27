MEMBERS of Blaenau Gwent’s Youth Forum have been congratulated for producing a film with a “hard hitting” anti-bullying message.

The six minute film was shown at a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council on Thursday, January 26 and it struck a chord with several councillors who recalled their own bullying issues when they were growing up.

Tackling bullying was one of the priorities of Chloe Lines – during her year as Youth Mayor of Blaenau Gwent.

At the meeting she was handing over the baton to incoming youth mayor, Mara Marouz and deputy youth mayor, Chloe Simmonds.

Chloe Lines said: “My priority over the last year has been to raise awareness and develop a campaign to tackle bullying.

“This subject is close to my heart as I was bullied in school and understand the effects this can have in school and beyond.

“I’m pleased to say we have developed a campaign which I hope will encourage other children and young people to talk as well and recognise some of the signs of bullying.”

The six minute film has puppets of youngsters who explain their experiences of bullying.

It also highlights the different types of bullying out there.

One struggles with loneliness, being left out of friendship groups, another for her sexuality while a third is bullied for having learning difficulties.

The film’s core message is to encourage people to talk about their problems and that bullying is “stamped out.”

Cabinet member for social services, Cllr Haydn Trollope: “Wow, how emotional – they say a picture can paint a thousand words that had ten million.

“It’s an excellent video, I was born disabled and was bullied at school, I had a great advocate in my Mother.

“I would hope and ask that this video be put on our website and offered to town councils for others to see it.

“It’s tremendous work and you should be proud of yourselves.”

Cllr Wayne Hodgins said: “I grew up in the 1960s and 1970s and as a child from a single parent family I felt some of the stigmas of that era.

“I wonder if will be sent to all schools and shown – because it certainly has a hard hitting impact.”

Cllr Peter Baldwin added: “It was emotional.

“We know bullying is out there and these young people like Chloe are bringing it to the forefront – between us all we can make a difference to those that are suffering.”

“Keep up the good work.”

Director of education Lynn Phillips said: : “It is a really powerful video and thanks Chloe and all involved with the Youth Forum.”

He added that “in partnership” with the Welsh Government and Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) the council are doing some work on equalities with secondary schools.

Mr Phillips said: “The timing and messages of this video are extremely useful to share both in terms of the workforce and the pupils across the board in our schools.”

He assured Cllr Hodgins that the video would be shown in schools.

To watch the film clip for yourself visit: https://www.blaenau-gwent.gov.uk/en/council/youth-forum/tackling-bullying-and-encouraging-children-and-young-people-to-talk/