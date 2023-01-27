Natwest has announced it will close 23 bank branches across the UK.

Sites including Southampton's Bitterne Road will shut down between late April and the start of June, NatWest said.

The timing of the closure of the branches in Horwich and Shoreham-by-Sea has yet to be decided.

All but two of the closures will be banks in England, with two branches also set to close in Wales.

It comes a week after Lloyds Banking Group said it would close 40 Halifax and Lloyds sites in England and Wales.

The latest announcement means 87 branches have been slated for closure by high street banks so far this year.

These are the Natwest branches set to close, and the date they are set for closure.