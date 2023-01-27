Natwest has announced it will close 23 bank branches across the UK.
Sites including Southampton's Bitterne Road will shut down between late April and the start of June, NatWest said.
The timing of the closure of the branches in Horwich and Shoreham-by-Sea has yet to be decided.
All but two of the closures will be banks in England, with two branches also set to close in Wales.
It comes a week after Lloyds Banking Group said it would close 40 Halifax and Lloyds sites in England and Wales.
The latest announcement means 87 branches have been slated for closure by high street banks so far this year.
These are the Natwest branches set to close, and the date they are set for closure.
- Southampton – Bitterne Road – April 25
- Blackpool – Lytham Road – April 25
- London – Clapham High Street – April 26
- Stroud – Bank Buildings – April 26
- Fleet – Fleet Road – April 27
- Heslington – Main Street – April 27
- Dunstable – High Street North – May 3
- Maidstone – Sutton Road – May 4
- Exeter – St Thomas Centre – May 9
- Bootle – Stanley Road – May 10
- Crawley – Gatwick Road – May 11
- Frome – Market Place – May 11
- Broadwater – Broadwater Street East – May 16
- Colwyn Bay – Abergele Road – May 17
- Ilminster – East Street – May 18
- London – Marylebone High Street – May 23
- Sheerness – High Street – May 24
- Llansamlet – Phoenix Way – May 25
- Cranbrook – High Street – May 30
- Torquay – Newton Road – May 31
- Birstall – Loughborough Road – June 1
- Horwich – Lee Lane – TBC
- Shoreham-by-Sea – East Street – TBC
