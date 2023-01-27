Holly Willoughby has blamed Phillip Schofield after she walked off the set of ITV This Morning after nearly swearing on national television.

Holly was scared by co-host Phillip Schofield, forcing her to cover her mouth and turn away from the camera.

The pair were getting ready to introduce Harry Potter star Rupert Grint, who was appearing to promote his new horror film Knock at the Cabin.

Ahead of the introduction, Schofield warned viewers of a “nervous disposition” to prepare themselves.

Building up to the scare, he said: “What would you do if you had to make a decision that would affect life as we know it across the entire world?

“Before we find out more from its stars, Rupert Grint and Ben Aldridge, here's a little bit of what to– Rar!”

Shocked by Schofield’s surprise, Holly exclaimed “Fu—” and turned away from the camera.

Pleased with his prank, Phillip said: “I haven't done that for a while. Perfect. Those of a nervous disposition..."

Holly replied: “I'll go away, bye! You're on your own!”, before leaving the set.

Fans were thoroughly entertained by the exchange, taking to Twitter to share their joy.

One said: “Did Holly just say the F word?? I swear Holly dropped the F word.”

Another said: “Hahaha I swear Holly was about to say f*** then lol”

After the incident, Phillip Schofield posted a clip to his Instagram with the caption "So Close".

In response, Holly placed all of the blame on her co-presenter.

She said: "Soooooo close!!!!! Your fault entirely 😂"