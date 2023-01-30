A LONG-RUNNING dispute over failed insulation at 86 homes in Caerphilly isn’t set to be resolved for at least two years, despite more than £3 million in funding being green-lit to replace it.

Residents in Bryn Carno, Rhymney, reported issues with “water ingress and penetrating damp” in their homes as far back as 2016.

A Caerphilly council report stated that the failed external wall insulation was having a “significant impact” on residents and their properties.

The homes had been insulated using a Rockwool product between January and March 2013, during periods of cold and wet weather and using six different contractors.

Between 2016 and 2018, residents complained that the render coat on a number of the properties had started to de-laminate, flake and come away from base coat.

Following a Welsh Government investigation and report into this, it was decided that it should be replaced to remedy the “inherent design weaknesses” of the previous insulation and “aspects of poor workmanship”.

The council owns 36 of the affected properties through Caerphilly Homes, however every one of the 86 homes on the street will be eligible for the replacement scheme.

On Wednesday, Caerphilly council's cabinet unanimously approved £1.196 million in funding to complete the works, in addition to £1.903 million of Welsh Government funding.

Cllr Shayne Cook, Caerphilly council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “There were a number of factors which resulted in the previous external wall insulation failing and we have worked closely with Welsh Government to find a resolution.

“This funding of just over £3 million will now enable work to prevent further deterioration of the homes and demonstrates the council’s commitment to improve the wellbeing of our residents.”

However, the replacement of the insulation will have to take place during periods of warmer weather.

A Caerphilly council report states the work could be completed “over two summers” - 2023 and 2024 - while the funding for the project is spread between the 2022/23 and 2024/25 financial years.