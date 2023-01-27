POLICE want to speak to a woman involved in an incident in Monmouthshire.
The incident, which Gwent Police are investigating, happened on January 2, in Abertillery.
(Police want to speak to this woman)
A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers need help identifying a female involved in an incident on January 2, 2023 at Somerset Street, Abertillery.
(An incident happened in Abertillery)
(Police have advised to contact them if you know this woman)
If you know who she is, contact Gwent Police quoting occurrence 2300001159.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here