POLICE want to speak to a woman involved in an incident in Monmouthshire.

The incident, which Gwent Police are investigating, happened on January 2, in Abertillery.

South Wales Argus:

(Police want to speak to this woman)

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers need help identifying a female involved in an incident on January 2, 2023 at Somerset Street, Abertillery.

South Wales Argus:

 

(An incident happened in Abertillery)

South Wales Argus:

(Police have advised to contact them if you know this woman)

If you know who she is, contact Gwent Police quoting occurrence 2300001159.