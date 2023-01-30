Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Wynter-Blossom Etheridge-Powney was born on December 31, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 4oz. Her parents are Chelsie Powney and Ian Etheridge, of Llantarnam, and siblings are Leeland, 13, Chaydon, 11, Alexia, nine, and Kallen, seven.

Kairo-Lee George Grainger was an extra special birthday present for his mother after he arrived January 8, 2023, - the same date as her birthday - at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lbs 6oz. Mum is Molly Caitlin Grainger and dad is Andrew Shipley, of Newport, and big brother is Kohen-Lee, 10 months.

Odin Mcgivan-Hill was born on January 16, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lbs 4oz. His parents are Charlotte Louise Hill and Ross Mcgivan, of Pontypool, and his big brother is Theo-James Heal, 10.

Eira Maeve Gardner was born eight days late on January 9, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 15oz. Her mum is Samantha Gardner, of Blackwood, and her siblings are Tyler, 17, Oliver, 14 and Lillia, 11.

Poppy Mae Katie Checketts was born eight days late on December 20, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 14oz. She is the first child of Abbie Roberts and Kyle Checketts, of Sebastopol.