A new family-run cake shop inspired by italian culture will be opening in Newport Market next month.

Ostuni will open in the second week of February bringing wholesale cakes and freshly made food to the area.

Becky Attorre and her husband Marco Attorre will run the new cake store, which will be located at the former site of Pure Pets.

Mrs Attorre, from Newport, believes the market is the perfect location to build their business and showcase what they can do.

Their current business is at the Isca Foundry in Milman Street in Pill, and has limited access for customers.

The Party slab of Custard Slices cut into 48 pieces that is avaliable. Picture: Ostuni

She said: “People want to collect items, and where we are located, they find it hard to get to and Newport Market seemed like a great idea.

“We visit the market regularly to meet friends or take our children there, and we have had a really nice time and think it’s a great concept.

“There are lovely people there, the stall holders are really nice and the vibe is warm and welcoming. It’s great and we are excited to open.”

The business is named after Marco’s fathers’ hometown Ostuni, in Italy, with the family bringing its influence to Newport.

A delicious chocolate cake. Picture: Ostuni

Ostuni will sell wholesale cakes, eclairs, cannoli along with custard slices and many other delicious treats.

They will also sell savouries such as handmade sausage rolls for customers to take-away or enjoy in the food court.

She added: “We are passionate about food and every time we visit Ostuni we are always inspired to try something new and take influence from that.

“We had great response when we did the Newport Food Festival and were blown away by the response. We wanted to go back to supplying direct to the customer again.

“We saw lots of lovely faces and realised that we missed the customer contact, and we are excited to open in the market.”