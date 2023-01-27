SUSPECTED stolen bikes were seized as well as the police recovering a stolen car, today, January 27, however…
Photos show the car a burnt-out wreck.
Gwent Police’s Caerphilly Borough Officers tweeted the recovery near Bargoed.
Several off-road bikes were seized, suspected of being stolen, but the off-road bike operation also revealed the stolen vehicle.
(Off-road bikes were seized)
(A stolen car was found)
In a statement, police said: “We conducted several warrants today, January 27, with some positive results including several off-road bikes being seized suspected of being stolen.
“An off-road bike operation was also conducted which resulted in a stolen vehicle being discovered.”
