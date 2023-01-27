SUSPECTED stolen bikes were seized as well as the police recovering a stolen car, today, January 27, however…

Photos show the car a burnt-out wreck.

Gwent Police’s Caerphilly Borough Officers tweeted the recovery near Bargoed.

Several off-road bikes were seized, suspected of being stolen, but the off-road bike operation also revealed the stolen vehicle.

(Off-road bikes were seized)

(A stolen car was found)

In a statement, police said: “We conducted several warrants today, January 27, with some positive results including several off-road bikes being seized suspected of being stolen.

“An off-road bike operation was also conducted which resulted in a stolen vehicle being discovered.”