A 20-stone pig has mysteriously vanished and now the owner is appealing to anyone who might know where it is.

Two-year-old Gertie is a kune kune pig with black and white patchy fur.

She went missing yesterday, January 26, around midday on Buckyard Lane, Newport - near to High Cross roundabout.

Owner Holly says the family are devastated and desperate for her safe return.

Holly told the Argus: "She is like a family member. I have had her since she was a piglet. It has upset the children particularly."

(Gertie has been missing since midday yesterday)

Holly said it is strange what has happened to Gertie having never gone missing in the two years of owning her.

"She thinks she is a dog," said Holly. "She has free roam of the farm and she is very well known for being loud. When I arrive to feed her she screams the place down."

Anyone with information on where Gertie is asked to contact Holly on 07535 315611.