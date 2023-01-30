A 29-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis in Gwent.

Josel Shtrepi appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court charged with being concerned in the production of the class B drug on January 23.

The defendant, of Arail Street, Six Bells, Abertillery, was remanded in custody.

Shtrepi is due to appear before the crown court on February 22.