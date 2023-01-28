VIDEO footage captured from a dashcam in Chepstow shows the shocking moment a driver travelled the wrong way around a busy roundabout in the town.

Highbeech roundabout, connecting Chepstow town centre with the Wye Valley Link Road (A466) and the A48, is a notorious congestion bottleneck in the town.

Motorists are often faced with waiting to join the roundabout - with many waiting on the roundabout itself to travel down into town.

However, one impetuous driver seems to have decided that waiting in queues is for other drivers.

The footage, captured on the dashcam of Roly Ronan yesterday (Friday, January 27), shows the driver leaving the queue on the Wye Valley Link Road (A466), before travelling the wrong way around the roundabout.

They narrowly miss Mr Ronan's vehicle and, luckily, there are no other oncoming vehicles or the outcome could have been much worse.

The driver of the dark people carrier then looks to exit the roundabout onto Fair View.

Gwent Police have been contacted for further information.