Concern over the date of this year’s Ironman Wales event has led to a public meeting being called in the county.

The original date planned for the massive one-day triathlon, which sees roasd closures throughout south Pembrokeshire was September 10 – the second Sunday in the month.

However, Pembrokeshire County Council announced last year - amid local consternation - that due to ‘available tides’ and ‘other factors’ the date for the 2023 Ironman Wales will be September 3.

Pressure on accommodation, congestion and businesses has already been raised by councillors and organisations in the Tenby and Saundersfoot areas.

READ MORE

Tenby North county councillor Michael Williams described the date as ‘totally unacceptable’, while the town’s Harbour Users’ Association said that the event organisers and the county council had ‘shot themselves in the foot’ by fixing the new date.

Now Saundersfoot South county councillor Chris Williams is organising a public meeting in the village for people to raise their concerns.

He said: “Recently, there have been many comments regarding the date of the 2023 Ironman Wales event coinciding with the peak time of the summer holidays and the possible negative ramifications of the clash.

“Whilst I personally support events being held within the county, I feel it is only right, as your county council representative, to listen to the views of individuals and business owners who would be directly affected if the event takes place.

“To this end, and in order that I may have a better understanding and appreciation of the effects and repercussions such a major event has upon our communities, I am proposing to hold an open public meeting on Tuesday, February 7th at 6pm in the Regency Hall to listen to any concerns people may have.

"Also present at the meeting will be a representative from Saundersfoot Community Council, along with fellow County Councillors."

A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesman previously said: “Pembrokeshire County Council appreciates that the date of September 3 is not ideal and feedback has been provided to Ironman Wales to be considered for future event planning to ensure the date avoids the school holidays period,” said a spokesperson.

“Ironman Wales has been successfully hosted in Pembrokeshire since 2011. The 2022 event was the 10th time the event has been held locally and there has been overwhelmingly positive feedback.

“We look forward to welcoming Ironman Wales and the many thousands of competitors and spectators once again in September, 2023.”

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - SUBSCRIBE TODAY HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our FREE DAILY NEWSLETTERS HERE.

