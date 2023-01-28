A fitness expert has shared a mind-blowing technique to help you fall a sleep within minutes.

Justin Agustin posted the viral clip to TikTok, promising that it would help you switch off at night.

The clip, which has already been liked millions of times, has been endorsed by thousands of commenters saying the technique has worked for them.

Justin said: “This technique was developed in the military to allow soldiers to fall asleep at any time, any place - even on the battlefield when the environment is extremely uncomfortable and there’s a lot of noise happening.

"Sleep for a soldier is crucial. According to my research, this was developed mainly for fighter pilots who need 100 percent of their reflexes and focus, which we all know decreases with the lack of sleep.

"Start by relaxing the muscles in your forehead.

"Relax your eyes, your cheeks, your jaw and focus on your breathing. Now go down to your neck and your shoulders.

"Make sure your shoulders are not tensed up. Drop them as low as you can and keep your arms loose by your side, including your hands and fingers."

He recommends imagining a “warm sensation” going from your head to your fingertips as you begin to take deep breaths in and slowly exhale.

The next key to the technique is to “clear your mind of any stresses”.

While this is easier said than done, Justin had some helpful advice.

He said: “To do this, think of two scenarios.

"One - you’re lying in a canoe on a calm lake with nothing but a clear blue sky above you. Two - you’re lying in a black velvet hammock in a pitch black room.

"At any time when you start thinking of anything else or you start getting distracted, repeat these words for 10 seconds: ‘Don't think, don't think, don't think.’

“Apparently, 96 percent of people who mastered this technique are actually able to fall asleep within two minutes of shutting their eyes."