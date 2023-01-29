THE Welsh Secretary of State has marked Holocaust Memorial Day by urging people to “tackle hatred and prejudice in all its forms”.

David TC Davies, who is the Conservative MP for Monmouth, visited the Cardiff United Synagogue yesterday.

He met members of the Jewish community, including 95-year-old Holocaust survivor Terry Farago-Nogaidi, who re-told the horrors that she endured during Nazism.

Following the visit, Mr Davies MP said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an incredibly important opportunity for us to remember the horrors of the Holocaust, as well as subsequent genocides.

“What I heard today from the Jewish community moved me greatly and it re-confirmed that Holocaust education is more important now than ever before.

"It’s vital that we continue to inculcate the next generation about the horrors of Nazism.

“It’s imperative that each and every one of us renews our commitment to fight hatred and prejudice in all its forms.

"Doing so will ensure the horrors of the Holocaust and other genocides are never forgotten or repeated.”