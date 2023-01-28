A murder investigation has been launched after a 15-year-old girl died following a suspected stabbing.

Shortly after 5.10pm on Friday (January 27), police were alerted by the ambulance service to a report of a teenage boy and girl being injured in the Priestpopple area of Hexham.

Emergency services attended the scene where the boy and girl – aged 16 and 15 – had suffered serious injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

They were both taken to hospital, with the girl’s injuries described as life-threatening.

Despite the best efforts of hospital staff, the girl died later that evening.

The boy suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Both of their families are being supported by specially-trained officers.

An investigation has been launched, and a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault, and later on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Chief Superintendent Sam Rennison, Area Commander for Northumberland and North Tyneside, of Northumbria Police, has given an update about the case.

She said: “A teenage girl has sadly died, leaving her family completely devastated beyond words. Another boy has also been seriously injured.

“Our thoughts are very much with their loved ones at this awful time, and we are supporting them in every way we can.

“We are determined to find out exactly what happened and bring anyone involved to justice. A full investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

“We have arrested a teenager in relation to the incident and officers remain in the area to carry out a range of enquiries and offer reassurance to the community.

“While our investigation is at an early stage, we do believe all those involved are known to each other.

She added: “We would like to thank the public for their continued support and cooperation and would ask people not to speculate on details of the investigation.

“What might seem like an innocent post on social media to you, could in reality disrupt an ongoing investigation and cause further upset to the family of the victims.

“We would ask that if you did see something or have information in relation to what has happened, and have not yet spoken to us, please come forward directly to officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of Northumbria Police's website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230127-0795.