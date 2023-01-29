WORK to strengthen an iconic footbridge in Tintern continues with pictures from the contractors offering an insight into proceedings.

The Wireworks footbridge, which crosses the Wye in the heart of the village, has been made world famous thanks to the Netflix hit series Sex Education.

It is also well-known by local walkers - it links up with the Wye Valley Greenway and the route up to Devil's Pulpit and the Offa's Dyke trail - and photographers.

Contractors VolkerLaser have provided an update on how those works are progressing.

The team set up a site compound just off Forge Road, near the bridge, on August 1 last year.

The bridge was then closed to the public the following week.

Now, at the end of January 2023, VolkerLaser have removed the wooden decking and completed work on the steel structure of the bridge.

In an update, shared on social media, VolkerLaser said: "During January 2023, VolkerLaser has removed the existing deck planks and cross-bracing from the birdge to allow access for the grit-blasting and painting of the remainder of the bridge girders.

"All repairs to the existing steelwork have been completed, with numerous holes plated over, the corroded guard rail tubing cut out and replacements welded back in.

"Work is now centred around modifying the existing stone piers and abutments to accept the new steelwork deck structure. The construction of the new structure is nearing completion at an off-site manufacturing facility near Newport."

The new deck is expected to be in place by mid-February.