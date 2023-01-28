THE wife of Welsh first minister Mark Drakeford has died.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said, in a statement released a short time ago: “It is with deep sadness that we confirm the sudden passing of Clare Drakeford, wife of the First Minister.

"The thoughts of everyone in the Welsh Government are with the family at this time and we ask that their privacy is respected.”

Mark and Clare Drakeford married in 1977.

They have three children.

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies has tweeted his condolences.

My thoughts and prayers are with Mark Drakeford and his family at this exceptionally difficult time. On the occasions I met Clare, she was always a lovely lady and was very warm and kind. I’m shocked and deeply saddened to hear of her passing. — Andrew RT Davies (@AndrewRTDavies) January 28, 2023

Responding to the news, Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds said: "My thoughts are with the First Minister and his family at this very difficult time.

"On behalf of everyone in the Welsh Liberal Democrats, I extend our deepest condolences to Mark, his family and friends.”

Ken Skates, MS for Clwyd South, said: "Devastating news. Clare was such a kind, caring person. This is such a tragic loss.

"My heart goes out to Mark and the family."

Rhiannon Passmore, MS for Islwyn, said: "Deeply sad news. My thoughts and prayers go out to Mark and his family at this time."

Welsh secretary and Monmouth MP David Davies wrote: "Absolutely devastating news to learn of Clare Drakeford’s passing.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to Mark Drakeford and his family during this incredibly difficult time."

MS for Carmarthen East, Adam Price, issued the following heartfelt message.

"My heart is absolutely breaking for the first minister after hearing of the sudden passing of his wife, Clare Drakeford," he said.

"I know how close you were and there are no words to describe the pain you must be feeling.

"My thoughts are with you and your family. We’re all here for you Mark."

Scottish first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said: "My thoughts are with Mark and his family at this terribly sad time.

"On the occasions I met Clare it was obvious how strong the bond between her and Mark was, and I can only imagine the depth of grief he is feeling.

"Sending him love and strength."