TRIBUTES have been paid to a popular Newport County AFC fan who has died.

Phil Tanner, 67, supported the club through thick and thin after first watching them lose a 4-3 thriller against Aldershot at Somerton Park on December 27, 1969.

He was originally from the Castleton area of Newport but moved to live in Reading.

Phil was a regular supporter at Somerton Park, Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucester, Spytty Park and Rodney Parade despite living away from the city for many years.

He enjoyed a distinguished career at the BBC and was a former editor of the County match programme.

Phil was a regular contributor to the programme until a few months and his excellent away team player biographies drew praise from visiting fans for their high standard.

His gifts as a writer were recognised by the football magazine When Saturday Comes who published his words.

He enjoyed travelling Down Under to visit family and was a big fan of Australian rugby league, taking the opportunity to watch NRL games.

Phil had also been a supporter of Newport RFC in their 1960s heyday.

Fellow County fan and programme contributor Chris Shingler paid tribute to him.

“His words, whatever he wrote, were always well thought out and researched and indeed very thought-provoking and a must read,” he said.

“Phil’s columns in our programme included Over George Street Bridge and Today’s the Day as well as many one-off articles.

“He was also very encouraging and helpful not only to myself but to all members of the programme team.

“Over the years Phil was a member of the Supporters’ Club, a shareholder, Trust member and an OBE (Over the Bridge Exiles).

"Despite health and mobility issues he still managed to get to many games both home and away with the help of his wife Karen when attending became too difficult, Phil kept a close eye on events via social media platforms

“Phil will be sadly missed by all his family and friends but will never be forgotten for his support to the club and all his work and dedication.”