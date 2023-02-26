TWENTY years ago an Eisteddfod was held in John Frost Square in Newport city centre.
We found these great pictures of the event in our archives.
Were you there?
We also found some old pictures of John Frost Square under construction back in the 1970s - have a look at those here.
Smartly-dressed youngsters taking part in the event
Durnham Road Infants (Gwyl Plant Gwent) pupils dancing at the Eisteddfod
Durnham Road Infants (Gwyl Plant Gwent) pupils dancing at the Eisteddfod
Edward Cotterill of Durnham Road Infants (Gwyl Plant Gwent) pupils dancing at the Eisteddfod
Dancer Alex Grant from Independent Ballet Wales performing at the Eisteddfod
Dancers Lisa Moala and Keir Briody from the Independent Ballet Wales performing at the Eisteddfod
Pam Gore from Jawahir Arabic Dancers performing at the Eisteddfod
Dancers Lisa Moala and Keir Briody from the Independent Ballet Wales performing at the Eisteddfod
Rhiannon Kieft from Jawahir Arabic dancers performing at the Eisteddfod in John Frost Square
