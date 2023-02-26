We found these great pictures of the event in our archives.

Were you there?

We also found some old pictures of John Frost Square under construction back in the 1970s - have a look at those here.

Smartly-dressed youngsters taking part in the event

Durnham Road Infants (Gwyl Plant Gwent) pupils dancing at the Eisteddfod

Durnham Road Infants (Gwyl Plant Gwent) pupils dancing at the Eisteddfod

Edward Cotterill of Durnham Road Infants (Gwyl Plant Gwent) pupils dancing at the Eisteddfod

Dancer Alex Grant from Independent Ballet Wales performing at the Eisteddfod

Dancers Lisa Moala and Keir Briody from the Independent Ballet Wales performing at the Eisteddfod

Pam Gore from Jawahir Arabic Dancers performing at the Eisteddfod

Dancers Lisa Moala and Keir Briody from the Independent Ballet Wales performing at the Eisteddfod

Rhiannon Kieft from Jawahir Arabic dancers performing at the Eisteddfod in John Frost Square