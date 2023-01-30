THIS week we devle into the archive to find some great pictures of Newport city centre.

Do you remember Commercial Street and High Street like this?

In the photographs you can see Thornton's chocolates, All Sport and First Choice Holidays. H&M and JD Sports were on Commercial Street then.

Next and The Body Shop could be spotted near TSB Bank as well as Clarks Shoes and Wallis fashion.

Further along Commercial Street stood British Homes Stores and Wildings.

In High Street, next to the bustling market, were hairdressers, dry cleaning services, Specsavers and the entrance to the arcade. By night, revellers enjoyed Reflex, the Greyhound pub and the Murenger.

John Frost Square was bustling with people going to and from the bus station, stopping to shop at Greggs, Iceland or watch the In the Nick of Time clock.

What was your go-to store in Newport around this time?