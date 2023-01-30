THIS week we devle into the archive to find some great pictures of Newport city centre.

Do you remember Commercial Street and High Street like this? 

In the photographs you can see Thornton's chocolates, All Sport and First Choice Holidays. H&M and JD Sports were on Commercial Street then.

South Wales Argus: ARGUS-MARK REPORTER-LISA 29-04-05 NEWPORT CITY CENTRE REDEVELOPMENT COMMERCIAL STREET

Next and The Body Shop could be spotted near TSB Bank as well as Clarks Shoes and Wallis fashion.

South Wales Argus: ARGUS-MARK 27-12-05 GENERIC SALE SHOPPING IN NEWPORT CITY CENTRE

Further along Commercial Street stood British Homes Stores and Wildings.

South Wales Argus: SHOPPING PENDRE 27.12.07 Commercial Street, Newport

In High Street, next to the bustling market, were hairdressers, dry cleaning services, Specsavers and the entrance to the arcade. By night, revellers enjoyed Reflex, the Greyhound pub and the Murenger.

South Wales Argus: SHOPPING PENDRE 27.12.07 High Street, Newport

John Frost Square was bustling with people going to and from the bus station, stopping to shop at Greggs, Iceland or watch the In the Nick of Time clock.

South Wales Argus: ARGUS-MARK REPORTER-LISA 29-04-05 NEWPORT CITY CENTRE REDEVELOPMENT JOHN FROST SQUARE

What was your go-to store in Newport around this time?