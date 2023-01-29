A CRASH closed the Heads of the Valleys Road (A465) for around two hours last night.
The incident occurred shortly after 9pm, near Brynmawr.
Gwent Police advised motorists to avoid the area, while they carried out their operation.
The crash was on the A465 Eastbound at Brynmawr.
Diversions werein place past the scene, which is thought to have been on the Brynmawr sliproad.
The road reopened once more at around 11.10pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here