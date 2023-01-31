A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

SHAUN DANAHER, 57, of Lambourne Way, Bettws, Newport, was fined £120 after he pleaded guilty to committing an act outraging public decency by exposing himself on August 16, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

ASHTON GREENLAND, 18, of Davy Close, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle on Glyndwr Road, Cwmbran, while unfit to drive through drugs on July 28, 2022 and possession of cannabis.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

DANNY MORGAN, 21, of Rhiw Melin, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Llewellyn Road on October 7, 2022.

He was fined £350 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £140 surcharge.

LEE NAGY, 36, of Shakespeare Road, St Dials, Cwmbran, was jailed for 10 months after he admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance on Queensway, Newport, on January 22.

He was banned from driving for 41 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £187 surcharge.

JUSTIN DYKES, 18, of Heol Beuno, New Inn, Pontypool, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted dangerous driving and drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on September 18, 2022.

He was ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 18 months and pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

CALLUM LEWIS, 29, of Alfred Street, Abertysswg, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on High Street, Argoed, on September 26, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

MATTHEW WELSH, 32, of High Meadows, Abercarn, was sentenced to a community order after he admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Heol Aneurin, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, on October 17, 2022.

He was ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 40 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

GARETH MARSHALL, 30, of Coverack Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Caerleon Road on October , 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

MARK DAVIES, 42, of Shoemaker Close, Brynmawr, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative and a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A467 in Blaina on October 26, 2022.

He was fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £240 surcharge.

SHAUN LARDER, 32, of Victoria Street, Old Cwmbran, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative and a cannabis derivative his blood on Plantation Drive, Croesyceiliog, on October 7, 2022.

He was fined £240 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £96 surcharge.

GAVIN SUTTON, 44, of Leach Road, Bettws, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative his blood on Meadows Road on October 18, 2022.

He was fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £200 surcharge.

SEAN PHILLIPS, 45, of Park Avenue, Bedwas, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Roding Close, Bettws, Newport, on October 12, 2022.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.