Firstly, I’d like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a happy new year.

The year of 2023 is set to be a challenging one, so we must continue to look out for each other.

You will have heard that industrial action will be taking place over the coming weeks, with education trade unions expected to strike in Wales on the following dates: Wednesday, February 1; Tuesday, February 14; Wednesday, February 15 and Thursday, March 16.

While it is not currently clear which schools in Caerphilly will be closed on these dates, head teachers will be busy conducting risk assessments to understand the impact the strikes will have on their own school and to decide whether the school can open safely with the numbers of staff available.

You can expect further information from your school directly, over the coming days.

Parents affected are entitled to take time off to care for dependents in an emergency, such as this.

However, you should check with your employer on their specific guidance, such as whether you will be paid for such circumstances.

You may also be able to take parental leave or annual leave.

If you think your employer is treating you unfairly in your request, you should speak to your trade union or call ACAS on 0300 123 1100, for free employment advice.

I have seen some of the wonderful work teachers in my constituency do, particularly on recent visits to Cwm Rhymni and St Martin’s.

I will also be visiting Ystrad Mynach Primary school next week to celebrate their fantastic Erasmus+ project, which is welcoming learners from all over Europe.

While I will be personally affected by the strikes next week - with both of my daughters schools to close, I am in support of the teachers right to strike. That is democracy and it is important that it is respected.

As always, if you would like my help with anything please get in touch on Hefin.David@senedd.wales.