Today we meet Robert Little, 51, a bus driver with Newport Transport.

When and why did you take up photography?

I took up photography as an outlet for my creative side after working in graphic design for many years.

Why do you love taking pictures?

A picture is a moment in time captured forever. This moment will never happen again and is unique.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures?

I don't have a favourite place. I find you can see beauty in anything, you just have to be open to possibilities and think outside the box.

What equipment do you use?

Canon 70d, Canon 5d mark III, various lenses

What is the favourite picture you have taken?

I think my favourite picture that I have taken is that of the red squirrels on Anglesey. I have never seen one in the wild before and they are amazing, intelligent creatures.

Why did you join the SWACC and what do you get out of being a member of the group?

I joined the club to share some of the photos I take with others and to gain inspiration from the other members who post.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Just do it. You don't need expensive equipment to start. The phones these days have great cameras. Or invest in a bridge camera and just play with the settings. Remember to get away from auto mode as this takes a picture that the camera thinks you want to take. Try the other settings and take the pictures you want to take.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

I think Elvis in his prime at Graceland. He was a worldwide icon and changed the music industry forever.