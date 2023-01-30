A COMMUNITY has been rocked by tragedy after police confirmed a girl, aged two, died in the village of Pwllmeyric, near Chepstow.

Police were called to a medical emergency at Pwllmeyric’s Chapel Lane, along with the Wales Ambulance service on January 26.

Tragically a two-year-old girl died at the scene.

Police said the girl died “suddenly”.

In a statement, Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a medical emergency at an address in Chapel Lane, Pwllmeyric at around 8.20am on Thursday 26 January.

“Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and the Welsh Air Ambulance, who confirmed that a 2-year-old girl had died at the scene.”

(Pwllmeyric's Chapel Lane, near Chepstow)

Wales Air Ambulance service confirmed their participation.

“The Wales Air Ambulance attended an incident in the Monmouthshire area on Thursday morning, January 26,” said a spokesperson.

“Our crew from Cardiff were allocated at 8.19am and arrived on scene by air at 8.43am.

“Our services were not required on scene and our involvement concluded at 8.53am.”