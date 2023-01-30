POLICE have closed an investigation into the death of a man found at a Gwent rugby club one month ago.

The emergency services were called to Crosskeys RFC on the afternoon of Friday, December 30 following reports a man had been found unresponsive.

Paramedics later confirmed the man - aged 45 - had died.

At the time, police said the man's death was being treated as "unexplained".

Today, Monday, a spokesperson for Gwent Police confirmed officers had deemed the death "not suspicious" and there would be "no further police involvement" in the incident.

Police previously said the man's next of kin had been informed of the death and were being supported by officers.

A report on the incident has also been submitted to the coroner.