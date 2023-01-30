Live

Teachers strike schools closed in Newport, Caerphilly, Gwent

By Nicholas Thomas

  • • Teachers' union the NEU will hold the first day of planned industrial action in Wales on Wednesday, February 1.
  • • Confirmed: Some schools in Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire and Torfaen will be affected.
  • • The latest for schools in Newport and Caerphilly county borough, too.

