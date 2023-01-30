HOLLYWOOD star Ryan Reynolds said Wrexham AFC’s cup match was “one of the most exciting things” he’d ever seen.

Yesterday’s (Sunday, January 29) cup tie saw the Reds take on Sheffield United, a club three leagues above them, at the Racecourse.

Wrexham AFC's co-owner took to Twitter following the match, which saw a 3-3 draw and means that the tie will be replayed at Sheffield United’s home ground, Bramall Lane.

Wrexham took the lead twice during the match, before conceding in extra time and resulting in the draw.

Despite the heartbreak, the co-owner was in high spirits and praised fans.

Ryan tweeted: “When @RMcElhenney and I got into this it all felt so impossible. But impossible is @Wrexham_AFC’s favourite colour. That was one of the most exciting things I’ve EVER seen. Thank you each and every Wrexham supporter who came out and aimed your heart at that pitch tonight.”

Fellow actor and co-owner Rob McElhenney simply responded: “We’re here now. We’re not going anywhere but up.”

Reynolds had been at the Racecourse along with over 9,000 spectators watching the thriller.